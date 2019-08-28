Looking good Ginge

Ginger Spice Geri Horner took to Instagram yesterday to share some seriously summery snaps with her fans.

The Spice Girls super star is currently enjoying a sun soaked getaway with her husband Chris Horner and her two children, Bluebell, 13, and Montague, two and of course has been uploading some seriously envy inducing photos from the trip.

As she enjoyed a day out to sea on a luxurious looking yacht, the 47-year-old pop star basked in the sunshine, showing off her slender pins in a chic white one piece swimsuit.

Captioning the sizzling image, Geri simply penned: ‘Chilling ☀️ 😌,’

Earlier this week, the former Miss Halliwell took to social media to celebrate the twenty year anniversary of the release of her hit single, Mi Chico Latina.

Sharing a snippet of the iconic music video for the song in which the fiery haired songstress can be seen frolicking on a boat out at sea again, she wrote: ‘Mi Chico Latino – 20 years ago! 😌💃 Thank you to all those amazing fans who supported me. Xx’

Of course, heaps of Geri’s eagle-eyed fans made the connection and began pointing out the resemblance between her 1999 music video and her recent holiday pics.

One wrote: ‘Mi Chico Latino comes to mind xx,’ while a second penned some lyrics to the song, adding: ‘Take me back to my sweet la vida 🛥.’

Later, another of her one million followers questioned whether the idyllic sea liner may be the location for a modern day recreation of the track, commenting: ‘Mi Chico Latino 2019! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ and another agreed, saying: ‘I thought this too😉.’

Fingers crossed!