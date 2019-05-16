Teenage Ginger was adorable!

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has stunned her social media followers with a throwback snap.

Sporting cornrow braided hair and bright red lipstick, 16-year-old Geri looks adorably fresh and youthful in the vintage photo.

Beside the old school snapshot, the 46-year-old pop star famously known as Ginger Spice cheekily penned: ‘16 years old -Planning world domination😉 #tbt#girlpower.’

Fellow band member Mel B was quick to comment on the pic, swooning: ‘Awwwwww 😍,’ meanwhile Ginger’s loyal fans added more complimentary words, with one penning: ‘Beautiful little girl ♥️♥️♥️.’

More of her followers even noticed a strong resemblance between G and her thirteen-year-old daughter Bluebell, with one pointing out the striking family likeness, writing: ‘Wow you look just like Bluebell here x,’ and another chiming in: ‘I see Bluebells!!! 💋.’

The childhood pic comes days after Geri shared a gushing tribute to Bluebell as the teen celebrated her birthday.

The mother and daughter duo can be seen climbing a huge tree and flashing grins at the camera back when Bluebell was a little girl.

Beside the older snapshot, Geri paired a more recent photo of Bluebell perched in the tree on the exact same spot.

Captioning the upload, the Wannabe songstress commented: ‘Happy birthday 🥳 Bluebell! How’s she grown ! so proud 💕.’

Sticking with the throwback theme, Geri is currently preparing to reunite with the rest of the Spice Girls, getting ready to relive their heyday and provide fans with a long awaited fix of spice.

The iconic 90s band are teaming up for their Spice World concert tour, with rehearsals well underway.

Despite Posh Spice Victoria Beckham opting out of the musical reunion, the rest of the ladies have been sharing snippets of the tour prep.

Taking to Instagram, Baby Spice Emma Bunton posted a video with the Geri, Mel B and Mel C, excitedly shouting: ‘Look who’s here!’