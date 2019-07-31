Gigi Hadid shows off INCREDIBLE body in sexy swimwear snap

🔥🔥🔥Wow!🔥🔥🔥

Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more jealous of the Hadid family, Gigi Hadid proved us wrong.

The 24-year-old supermodel, who is currently holidaying with sister Bella, took to Instagram to showcase her enviable figure.

In the post, Gigi can be seen oozing sexiness as she poses under an outdoor shower, wearing a barely-there black bikini.

She completed the look by styling her brunette locks in beachy waves and accessorising with a monochrome, graphic print bandana.

But it was her body that got tongues wagging as she put on a leggy display and showed off her taut abs.

The post sent fans and celebrity friends into meltdown, with one fan commenting: ‘body goals’; while another added: ‘why can’t I be her’ alongside an abundance of heart-eyed emojis.

The Hadid sisters are currently holidaying on the Greek Island of Mykonos with friends to celebrate their half-sister Alana’s 34th birthday.

View this post on Instagram Gíkonos A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 30, 2019 at 4:57am PDT Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Gigi and Bella have another half-sister, Marielle, from their father’s previous marriage, alongside brother Anwar – who has recently been romantically linked to British singer, Dua Lipa.

While the siblings have made a name for themselves through their modelling careers, they have always enjoyed a life of luxury thanks to being the offspring of Palestinian real estate developed, Mohammed Hadid, and Dutch TV personality and model, Yolanda Hadid.

But despite living their best lives on holiday, life isn’t perfect for the Hadid sisters, with many fans taking to Gigi’s Instagram to bombard her with questions about her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Meanwhile, it is thought that the holiday comes as an escape for Bella, who is currently going through a rough patch and ‘all-time low’ with on-again-off-again boyfriend of four years, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye).

Let’s hope that the R&R does them good – if not, we’ll happily switch places with them!

Words by Ariana Longson.