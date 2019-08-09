We hope Gigi is okay!

Supermodel Gigi Hadid seemed to be having lots of fun with her gals in Greece, but turns out it wasn’t all cocktails by the pool and trips to the beach.

The Victoria’s Secret beauty revealed on social media that she was robbed while on the Greek island, going as far as saying she’s never going back.

Gigi made the shock revelation on her second Instagram account – Gisposable – where she posts the photos she’s taken with disposable cameras.

Alongside a mirror snap of herself looking gorgeous in a bikini and a stylish cover up, she wrote: ‘Mykonos film in.

‘PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.’

While she didn’t provide any more details of what exactly happened, the model’s honesty surprised her followers – with many praising her for it and asking if she is okay after the scary situation.

One said: ‘The fact that you were so honest about it is just amazing. thank you for that! also: thank you for these pictures that make us feel on a trip with you! keep posting 😩’.

Another said: ‘omg??? that’s horrible!’

A third added: ‘Oh God so sorry for you Gigi❤️❤️’.

In the same account, the blonde stunner also posted photographs of herself with her sister Bella and half sisters Alana and Marielle, as well as other friends who were holidaying with them in Mykonos.

