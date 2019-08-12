Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed says she’s ‘traumatised’ following holiday robbery

Gigi first revealed the scary incident last week...

Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, has spoken out about his daughter’s scary robbery while on holiday.

Speaking to TMZ, the property developer said his daughter was shaken up after the incident.

He said: ‘Gigi called me at the airport when she was taking off. She was traumatised.’

Providing details about his daughters’ terrifying ordeal, he revealed they were out when the house they were staying in got broken into and no one was hurt.

‘They were out, they had their bodyguard with them. They got robbed – the house was broken into. Nobody hurt her, thank God’, he added.

Gigi first revealed to fans that she had been robbed while on holiday, in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a mirror picture of herself in a bikini and cover up, she wrote: ‘Mykonos film in.

‘PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.’

Responding to the 24-year-old’s honest confession, fans were quick to check if she was okay and offer their support.

One said: ‘The fact that you were so honest about it is just amazing. thank you for that! also: thank you for these pictures that make us feel on a trip with you! keep posting 😩’.

Another said: ‘omg??? that’s horrible!’

A third added: ‘Oh God so sorry for you Gigi❤️❤️’.

The supermodel was spending some fun days in the sun with her sister Bella, and half-sisters Alana and Marielle.

The girl gang documented their trip on social media, with Bella sharing plenty of #holidaygoals pics on her Instagram page.

Alongside one of her saying hi to a local cat, she wrote: ‘A love story’.

We hope the sisters are feeling okay!