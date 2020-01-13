Awwww!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed their romance is back on as they put on a loved up display during a romantic night out.

The gorgeous pair headed out in New York last night to celebrate former One Direction star Zayn Malik’s 27th birthday.

The model and the handsome Bradford born pop star looked loved up and content as they were seen leaving Eleven Madison Park after a couple-y dinner date.

In the snaps, Gigi can be seen grinning with joy, dressed in a floor length black coat and a pair of black and white flared trousers, while walking beside her on-off beau.

The pair also headed out alongside Gigi’s sister Bella and her brother Anwar’s singing sensation girlfriend, Dua Lipa, in order to celebrate their mother, Yolanda Hadid’s birthday.

It seems the couple are happy in their attempt to give their romance another go, after splitting in March 2018, before reuniting then splitting again in January 2019.

A source told E! Online, “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”