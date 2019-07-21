We love these two!

Gorka Marquez has paid a heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson after she revealed she suffered a major haemorrhage following the birth of their daughter Mia.

The Strictly pro dancer shared a sweet image of Gemma cradling little Mia in her lap as she sat on a hospital bed.

Captioning the image, he said: ‘PROUD of YOU♥️ My hero, my life… @glouiseatkinson

‘After everything you went through to bring our little princess into this world and seeing you in one of the most heartbreaking situations of my life, to how you are now, taking care of Mia and giving her all the love and attention while I’m away from you both.

‘I thought it wasn’t possible to love someone even more… WELL IT IS!! And times two!!♥️♥️’

Touched by his emotional message, Gemma replied: ‘You in your scrubs before surgery is an image I’ll never forget 😂 I love you Gorks ❤️’

Gemma revealed the details of Mia’s traumatic birth on Saturday, revealing she needed to have an emergency C-section when the tot was born on July 4.

Alongside the same photo shared by Gorka, Gemma revealed that because Mia was so tiny, just 4lb 10, the midwife had concerns that she ‘wouldn’t be strong to open my cervix’.

Gemma added: ‘The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more. With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C-section.’

But just a few hours later, Gemma ‘felt extremely unwell’ and started to haemorrhage.

She explained: ‘I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner.’

She concluded: ‘The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1. feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We’re SO proud of her, she’s our little soldier & I’m so Grateful.’