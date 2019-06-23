Not long now…

Gorka Marquez paid a sweet tribute to his pregnant girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, who celebrated her baby shower without him on Saturday.

The Strictly pro – who is expecting his first child with Gemma very soon – was unable to be by her side due to work commitments, and even though he probably wouldn’t have been invited, he still made sure to let her know he was thinking of her.

Sharing a photo of Gemma on the way to her shower, showing off her huge baby bump, Gorka said: ‘HAPPY BABY SHOWER🤰🏼

‘Wish I could be there today with you @glouiseatkinson , even though it’s a girls thing and you would be kicking me out anyway 😂

‘Have the best time celebrating with family and friends!

Can’t wait for baby marquez arrive and see the awesome mama you are!!!♥️🥰 I love you.’

Gemma was certainly spoiled on her special day, arriving at the venue she was greeted by huge clear balloons, which were filled with smaller balloons in black and white.

Written on them were either ‘Baby Marquez’ or ‘Gemma’s Baby Shower’. There were also cake stands filled with delicious-looking cupcakes, brownies and Victoria sponges, and plenty of presents for the baby.

Sharing a montage of images from the day, Gemma said: ‘Such a wonderful surprise baby shower!!

‘Cannot thank my family and friends enough for all making the effort to come and celebrate with me and Baby Marquez and for bringing so many lovely gifts.’

She added: ‘Afternoon tea and cake and of course, the cafe patron for guests Top day!’

Just before she set off for her baby shower, Gemma took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional message with fans.

Standing in front of a giraffe canvas in her baby’s animal themed nursery, she said: ‘So today is my baby shower. It’s come round so quick, and I’ve got no idea what’s happening, the girls have arranged it, I’m just turning up, so I know it’ll be great because they’re great.

‘All my family are downstairs, we’re going to set off, I’m trying not to get emotional. But yeah, not long now, Baby Marquez will be here. The nursery is filled with animals, obviously no choice.’

She added: ‘Obviously Gorks can’t be here because he’s on tour at the minute. But yeah, baby is already spoilt with loads of gifts.’