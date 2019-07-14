So sweet!
Gorka Marquez has shared a beautiful photo of his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson – just hours after she gave birth to their first child.
The Strictly pro and Gemma have yet to reveal the name or share a photo of their baby girl, but the couple are still keeping fans updated with some behind-the-scenes images of the little one’s birth.
Taking to Instagram, Gorka – who is currently away on tour with his Strictly pals – shared a snap of himself and Gemma in her hospital bed, captioning it: ‘Took this photo few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl.
‘I’ve been only 5 days away from both of them and It already feels like 5 months. Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces…♥️ @glouiseatkinson”.
Meanwhile, Gemma – who gave birth on July 4 – shared her own radiant photo on Saturday, giving fans an update on their ‘zen like baby’.
She said: ‘Thumbs up to the new mums club 👍🏼 what a whirlwind 9 days it’s been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7.
‘Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life I never dreamed I’d love someone as much as I do her.
MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares pictures of her two dogs watching over her after waters broke
‘I’m not sure how but we’ve been blessed with the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a topper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram.’
She added: ‘My sister has 3 kids so I’m well aware this good behaviour probably won’t last 🤦🏼♀️ so I’m making the most of it now before she turns on me and has me clawing my own eyes out! 😂 You were all right though, motherhood is a dream and I’m loving it 🥰’