So sweet!

Gorka Marquez has shared a beautiful photo of his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson – just hours after she gave birth to their first child.

The Strictly pro and Gemma have yet to reveal the name or share a photo of their baby girl, but the couple are still keeping fans updated with some behind-the-scenes images of the little one’s birth.

Taking to Instagram, Gorka – who is currently away on tour with his Strictly pals – shared a snap of himself and Gemma in her hospital bed, captioning it: ‘Took this photo few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl.

‘I’ve been only 5 days away from both of them and It already feels like 5 months. Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces…♥️ @glouiseatkinson”.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Meanwhile, Gemma – who gave birth on July 4 – shared her own radiant photo on Saturday, giving fans an update on their ‘zen like baby’.

She said: ‘Thumbs up to the new mums club 👍🏼 what a whirlwind 9 days it’s been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7.

‘Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life I never dreamed I’d love someone as much as I do her.

‘I’m not sure how but we’ve been blessed with the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a topper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram.’

She added: ‘My sister has 3 kids so I’m well aware this good behaviour probably won’t last 🤦🏼‍♀️ so I’m making the most of it now before she turns on me and has me clawing my own eyes out! 😂 You were all right though, motherhood is a dream and I’m loving it 🥰’