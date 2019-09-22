These two Great British Bake Off contestants are reportedly dating

Two contestants from this year’s Great British Bake Off are reportedly dating.

According to The Sun, the pair started dating after wrapping up filming the Channel 4 baking competition.

28-year-old Geography teacher Alice and 20-year-old student Henry reportedly got close when they were filming the TV show and have since been out on a number of dates together.

‘The Bake Off contestants do become very close, and Alice and Henry hit it off from the start as they have a lot in common,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They confided in each other a lot during the process, which can be quite intense at times.

‘And since filming finished they have been spending more time together — including a few dates.

‘It is early days but they are a lovely couple and seem very happy.

‘Pals have been joking that it’s the cherry on top of the experience.’

The Durham student and fellow Bake Off star Alice have also posted several photos of them out and about together on social media.

Posting a series of snaps of the pair out at the Tate Modern museum in London, Essex-based Alice wrote: ‘Bread week, come at us @henryfabird #flourpower #gettingbready

‘I’ve been overwhelmed with the support I received for winning star baker last week, and very thankful for all the messages of congratulations, so thank you! ❤️⭐️

‘Finding it harder to find time to bake now the new school term has started and the marking is flooding in, but I’m very excited to watch another episode tonight!! #gbbo #greatbritishbakeoff #gbbs #greatbritishbakingshow’.

The sweet post received a stream of comments, with fellow Bake Off contestants commenting on how sweet they think the couple are together.

‘You two couldn’t possibly be more adorable 😘’, wrote contestant Helena, while baker Dan Chambers wrote ‘You guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️’ followed by Michael Chakraverty, who wrote: ‘such a beautiful couple 🙃💙’.