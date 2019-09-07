Amber is still yet to publicly address their break up

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea has broken his silence on his split from Amber Gill, insisting he didn’t do it by text.

The Love Island winner, 24, appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday night where he was quizzed about the break up.

Amber was originally meant to be joining him, but pulled out after rugby player Greg called it quits.

Greg said their was nothing bitter about their split but that the pair simply went their separate ways because of the distance between them and also because they were too busy focusing on their careers.

He said: ‘So we’re mad about each other, what’s not to be mad about? She’s gorgeous, smart funny, she’s the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.’

Greg went on: ‘She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here.

‘I’m trying to get to the Olympics with the sevens team, I’ve got my law exams coming up so we’re both so jam-packed busy and you need to take these opportunities by the scruff of the neck.

‘So we’re kind of just being realistic about the situation and protecting our careers and that’s where we are at the moment.’

As the news of their break up surfaced, a source said Amber was ‘devastated’ and claimed she felt used by Greg.

‘She thought he was a lovely guy, but he’s made his feelings clear over text, which isn’t very sensitive,’ the source added.

‘She had a feeling he was going to make a decision to end things but only because she’d been hearing things.

‘He hadn’t the decency to tell her himself until she confronted the issue.’

The insider went on to explain how Greg left Amber ‘wounded’ after they’d planned a weekend together in the Irish capital, saying: ‘They had a lovely weekend in Dublin planned but he’s just pulled the plug and left her wounded.

‘Amber loved her time in the villa with Greg… it’s just not been the same since he left for Ireland.’

Amber is yet to publicly address the split, but she did look upset yesterday while out for a meal with fellow Islander Anna Vakili.

Anna, 29, shared an Instagram story of her pal, but Amber failed to raise even a hint of a smile.

Former pharmacist Anna was quick to comfort her with a hug, while saying: ‘Awww my little babes.’

The news of Greg and Amber’s split comes just days after Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan called it quits – reportedly due to Anton’s partying lifestyle and obsession with Craig David.

There won’t be many Love Island 2019 couples left soon…