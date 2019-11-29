Greg's got a new gal

Flashback to summer 2019 when the entire country was living for Love Island and Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill seemed like total couple goals.

Disappointingly, the winning pair called quits on their romance just weeks after grabbing the shows £50k prize money, with Irish hunk Greg reportedly dumping Amber via text message.

Geordie babe Amber told the Loose Women, “That day [the relationship ended], it was like a text.

“We were texting each other… Basically all I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to come and see me, and I just was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have to give up if you don’t put the effort in’, and then he was like, ‘Okay, bye’.”

Following the short lived relationship, it seems that Rugby pro Greg has moved on with another gorgeous gal and has been wining and dining her in Paris.

This week, Greg shared a photo of himself enjoying a spot of diner on the river beside the Eiffel Tower, sparking speculation amongst fans that he was enjoying a romantic meal with a lady.

Meanwhile, Scottish athlete Emma Canning shared an almost identical photo of herself in the same setting, suggesting she and Greg are an item.

‘Spending my weekends eating good food and making the best memories… so in love with this city 🌹,’ Emma captioned the photo.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Greg and Emma have been dating for a number of weeks now.

“He’s in Paris with Emma at the moment and they’ve been having a fun time exploring the city together.

“Emma is undeniably Greg’s type, she’s an athlete and model, absolutely gorgeous and prefers to be out of the spotlight.”