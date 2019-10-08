Fans spot SUPER awkward error in Hailey Baldwin’s wedding veil

Fans have spotted an awkward error in Hailey Baldwin’s wedding veil.

After months of anticipation Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin finally tied the knot over the last weekend.

The happy couple both took to their respective social media pages to share a series of gorgeous wedding snaps with all of their loyal followers.

And fans were also treated to a whole load of sweet candid shots courtesy of their many famous guests, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, supermodel Joan Smalls and American singer-songwriter Justine Skye.

But one wedding portrait has got fans all in a tizzy – and it’s all because they’ve spotted a glaring mistake.

Bride Hailey took to her Instagram to share a picture with her 22.4 million followers, uploading a sweet picture of her and new husband Justin embracing in a kiss while standing on a manicured lawn outside of their wedding venue.

The black and white snap shows the newly-married couple in the distance, while Hailey’s mammoth veil flows down her intricate lace gown and down onto the lawn.

The train of her wedding dress is spread out across the grass, along with the wide veil, that is embroidered with the phrase ‘“till death do us part”’.

The post quickly raked up over three million likes and dozens of complimentary comments about her dress, including, ‘This dress is amazing !!!!!!! So so beautiful 😍’, ‘Wedding dress goalsssss💫❤️’ and ‘Waiiiiit that veil thooooo😍😍😍😍😍’.

However there were those who spotted a potential error in her dress.

Some commented on the mistake, pointing out that one of the words in the bride’s veil embroidery is actually spelt wrong.

They suggested that ‘till’ should be spelt with one ‘L’ instead of two.

‘Wait… isn’t ‘till’ spelled incorrectly?’ wrote one, ‘Isn’t it ‘til’?’ while another added, ‘There’s a grammatical error on your train, girl’.

As the ‘til’ in ‘til death do us part’ is short for ‘until’, the fans might just be right!

We’re sure Hailey doesn’t care too much though – she still looked absolutely gorgeous!