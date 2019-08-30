Hailey Bieber dresses up like Princess Diana in new Vogue photo shoot

Fans are loving Hailey Bieber’s transformation!

Just weeks before her first wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber, Hailey has been wowing fans with new snaps of her channelling Princess Diana’s classic style in a new photo shoot for Vogue Paris.

In the first images, shot by Gregory Harris, 22-year-old Hailey is seen wearing Diana-inspired cycling shorts, an oversized sweaters, white sport socks and trainers.

Captioning the image with an emotional tribute to Princess Diana, the model wrote: ‘New story for @vogueparis shot by @gstylesstyled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.’

Since being posted just a day ago, the images have amassed nearly 1m likes, with fans commenting on Hailey’s ‘fire’ look.

One fan wrote: ‘love this so much!🔥,’ while another added: ‘wowwwwwww this is so fire.’

A third simply commented with: ‘🔥🔥🔥’

We couldn’t agree more! Hailey continued to stun fans with more gorgeous photos from the shoot, including one where she looked effortlessly elegant dressed in brown cowboy boots, jeans, an oversized blazer and a grey sweater.

Princess Diana wore something VERY similar back in 1988 at Guards Polo Club, donning brown boots, jeans, an oversized blazer plus a British Lung foundation sweater, with a young Prince William in tow – awww!

Fans were also quick to comment on Hailey’s likeness to the late royal, with one fan gushing: ‘I am obsessed with these!!!!!’

‘This shoot is everything 😩🙏🏼,’ agreed a second, while another wrote: ‘Strong Princess Di vibes here xx’.

How they both made those baseball hats look so chic, we’ll never know!