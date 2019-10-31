She's days away from life as a single mummy

Pregnant Love Island original Hannah Elizabeth has split from her fiancé George Andreetti ahead of giving birth to his child.

The Liverpool beauty who is expecting a son with the spiritual healer, confirmed that she called off their engagement when she discovered she was pregnant in order to do what was best for her baby.

Hannah rose to fame when she starred in the first ever series of ITV’s Love Island reboot in 2015.

Now she is just days away from her due date and is preparing for life as a single mum.

“I left George when I found out I was pregnant, I had to do what is right for me and my baby,” she told the Daily Mail.

“He isn’t well at the minute and I don’t agree with what he is posting online. I’m going into this as a single mum, on my own with no support.

“I want my baby to have the best and healthiest upbringing and I am not going to let anyone come between that.”

Meawhile, George has moved on with a new love, who he has made his girlfriend despite having never met her in person.

Taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of on Face Time to his new beau, he told fans, ‘So I have a new girlfriend everyone and she is absolutely gorgeous inside and out never thought ginge girls were for me until I met this one.

‘I haven’t met her in person yet but she slid into my DMs and we decided and agreed we are now boyfriend and girlfriend. Ginge is the way forward in life I tell ya love you xxx.’