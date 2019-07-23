She's a budding artist

Harper Beckham is growing up to be quite the artist!

David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest offspring recently drew a sweet portrait featuring her mum, dad and three brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

With a palm tree added into the mix, the famous family all appear to be on a beach.

But it was Harper’s accompanying message that really pulled on the heartstrings.

Harper, who recently celebrated turning eight, sweetly wrote: ‘Mummy and daddy together forever.’

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria shared the drawing with her 26 million followers today and added: ‘This really is the cutest thing I have ever seen! From happy Harper Seven.’

The mum-of-four also shared a short video of how she’s been teaching Harper her times tables.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Saying she was trying to find a fun way of doing it, the fashion icon had written the sums down on large pebbles that were then submerged in water. Harper had to reach into the water and turn them over to discover the answers.

It comes after Victoria shared another sweet moment from inside the Beckham household – a video of doting dad David, 44, reading to his daughter.

The clip showed Harper and the former England footballer snuggling up while he read her a bedtime story.

‘Special time with daddy,’ Victoria captioned it.

Both daddy and daughter looked thoroughly absorbed in the reading as Harper rested her head on his chest.

The book that had them so gripped was Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, which follows the story of a little mouse with dreams to make it in the Paris fashion world.

So cute!