Ever since Harper Beckham has been able to walk she's been setting the trends when it comes to fashion and now the youngster has added glasses to her iconic looks.

Harper Beckham, eight, is holidaying for the October half-term in Los Angeles with her family and during a trip to Universal Studios with her dad David Beckham and brother Romeo, the youngster was in her element at the Harry Potter attraction inside the theme park.

But as if by magic, Harper was spotted wearing a pair of silver circular spectacles during the day and even managed to not lose them whilst riding a rollercoaster together.

Documenting the fun-filled day on Instagram, David filmed Harper picking out her own wizzard wand. firs she had her arm measures and then she was able to climb the ladders and pick out her own. He captioned it, ‘So many to choose from’ and Harper’s face was beaming.

After their bit of wizzardry, Harper, David and Romeo caught up with some giant Minion characters before posing in front of the Hogwarts Express train, and it’s here where Harper is seen wearing some glasses.

And during a clip of them all riding the runaway train, Harper is seen with her glasses still intact as she screams around it’s twists and turns.

Harper then wastes no time in getting into character with the wand as she poses in front of the Hogwarts School statue.

David uploaded a group snap in front of the Universal Studios Hollywood sign and captioned it, “Fun day today at universal studios… @romeobeckham #harperseven’

The fun day out follows a sentimental visit to dad David’s statue which commemorates his time playing for LA Galaxy.

David uploaded the family snap and captioned it, “Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time… ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️”

It’s nice to see the Beckham’s letting their hair down and enjoying some quality family time!