Harry took to social media to share stunning shots of his wedding to childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland with friends and fans.



The footballer shared two images from the day on Twitter and Instagram, writing: ‘Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx’.

The first image shows Harry kissing Kate on the forehead, while the second shows them kissing on a pier. Harry is seen lifting his bride in the air as she raises her bouquet to the sky in the black and white photo.

Kate wore a strapless white gown with a flowing train, complemented by a trailing veil and casual updo, while Harry looked every inch the dapper gent, teaming a white shirt and dinner jacket with a black bow tie and trousers.

The shots have had more than 80,000 likes on Twitter, and 600,000 on Instagram. Friends, fans and fellow footballers have been quick to congratulate the couple.

‘Congratulations to you both!’ Robbie Keane wrote. ‘Wishing you a great future together.’

‘Looking sharp mate,’ Jamie Redknapp added. ‘Congratulations.’

‘OMGGGGG,’ another friend tweeted. ‘Wishing you all the happiness in the world because you’re both such beautiful people, inside and out.’

But one fan couldn’t resist a good-natured wisecrack, cheekily tweeting: ‘Getting married on a Friday to keep the cost down.’

‘Haha. Wise. He’s struggling financially at the moment,’ another added.

But one person thought he’d missed a trick. ‘It’s much cheaper on a Monday,’ they pointed out.

Harry is thought to be earning up to £200,000 a week at Tottenham, after winning the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals at last year’s World Cup, netting six over the course of the competition.

The 25-year-old footballer went down on one knee on a romantic holiday in the Bahamas in 2017. But while they might be young, the proposal had been a long time coming.

The childhood sweethearts met when they went to school together in East London. They now have two daughters together: Ivy Jane, two, and Vivienne Jane, who was born last August. They also have two Labrador retrievers, Brady and Wilson.

We wish them all the happiness in the world.