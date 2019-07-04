Little Archie will be christened this Saturday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to keep the identity of baby Archie’s godparents private.

Ahead of the newborn’s christening this Saturday, the Palace revealed new details stating that the intimate affair will take place in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the service. Following the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will share images taken by photographer Chris Allerton, who also took the couple’s wedding photos.

It’s thought that around 25 guests will attend the christening, though the Queen won’t be among the attendees as she has prior commitments to attend.

The Palace also said the names of the godparents will remain private.

However, royal fans think they may know who is in line for the role, and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney is top of the list.

Bookmakers Coral said odds are now just 1/2 for the fashion stylist.

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: ‘We’re just days away from knowing who will be Archie’s godparents and Jessica Mulroney appears to be a banker.’

‘She’s heavily odds on to be given the honour, and with royal children often having a few godparents we have also made Harry’s close friend Charles Straubenzee too.’

However, the Mail reports that friend Jessica isn’t in the running and it’s more likely to be Meghan’s old pal Benita Litt, whose two daughters are Meghan’s godchildren, and Harry’s mentor and former Welsh Guards officer Mark Dyer.

The publication also names Meghan’s university friend Lindsay Roth as a possible godparent. Meghan was her bridesmaid and the pair are said to have spent lots of time together in London.

Harry’s childhood friend Jake Warren is also tipped for the role.

A source said the chosen godparents are ‘friends of theirs, close and old friends, who are private citizens and the couple want to honour that.’

Meanwhile, another senior royal source criticised the pair’s decision to keep the christening so private.

‘People are largely sympathetic about their clear desire to bring Archie up out of the public spotlight as much as possible,’ they shared.

‘But a christening is something very different. Archie’s great-grandmother is head of the Church of England and he is still very high up in the line of succession.

‘You can’t have it both ways. There is a feeling that this doesn’t look very good at all.’