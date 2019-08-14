Harry Styles ‘respectfully declined’ this HUGE opportunity

When it was rumoured that heart-throb, Harry Styles, was set to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans of the singer went into meltdown.

But after a long-anticipated confirmation, it turns out that Mr Styles is not set to being going ‘under the sea’ after all.

A source close to the production team revealed that although the former One Direction star ‘is a fan of the project’ he ‘respectfully declined’ the opportunity.

And just like that Directioners across the world were left heartbroken.

The news follows various media outlets confirming that the Sign of the Times singer had in fact signed a contract with Disney to star opposite R&B singer, Halle Bailey, who will be playing Ariel.

Disney are yet to speak out on other contenders for the role, but quite honestly with Harry’s looks, hair and charm, we can’t think of anyone more perfect to play the Prince.

But despite turning down the role, Harry is keen to star in upcoming movies after having made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed war film, Dunkirk, back in 2017.

Most recently the 25-year-old superstar was in the running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic but was pipped to the post by American actor, Austin Butler.

Harry is also thought to be filming music videos for his new album HS2, following the success of his self-titled debut album, alongside fronting the latest Gucci campaign for their first unisex fragrance – Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur.

He first shot to fame in 2010 when at just 16 he appeared on The X Factor, where he met bandmates, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, later forming One Direction and becoming one of the biggest boybands of this century.

Let’s hope we see Harry on our screens very soon!

Words by Ariana Longson.