Harry Styles makes sly dig at ex One Direction band mate Zayn Malik

We're guessing these two aren't best pals, then...

Harry Styles threw some serious shade at his former One Direction band mate Zayn Malik during his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The ex boy band member made his debut hosting the smash hit US comedy and took a cheek swipe at Zayn on the topic of his dramatic 1D exit.

The Bradford born pop star left fans distraught when he announced he was leaving the band back in 2015, turning the group into a four piece.

In classic SNL hosting style, Haz performed a solo monologue, poking fun at Zayn’s scandalous departure.

Opening up about his love for, erm, most of the 1D lads, Harry compared Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne to his siblings, before likening Zayn to another iconic band-leaving celeb.

“I love those guys, they’re my brothers. Niall, Liam, Louis… Uh.. Ringo! Yeah, that’s it.”

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr famously ditched the world famous band in the late sixties, before making a come back ahead of the groups official split in 1970.

Going on to tease the live audience that the full line up were in the building, Harry quipped, “How crazy would it be if they were here tonight?

“They’re not though. But wouldn’t it be crazy if they were…? But they’re not.”

The Cheshire born star shot to fame after he and the rest of One Direction competed on the 2010 series of the X-Factor.

“I’m so grateful Simon Cowell grew us in those test tubes,” he joked.

Making sure to clarify that he’s matured beyond the days of What Makes You Beautiful topping the charts, he cheekily continued, “I’m not in a boyband anymore. I’m in a man band.”