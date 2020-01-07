Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep have gone viral.

The two Hollywood greats had the most adorable moment while at the Golden Globes awards ceremony that took place on the weekend.

The pair were snapped having a sweet moment when Meryl Streep was seen helping her friend and fellow actress Helen after se suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The sweet moment was captured on camera and shared to Twitter, with the pair’s exchange going viral on Twitter with thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.

One of the snaps shows Dame Helen Mirren leaning to the side, while The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl bends down, and with her glasses on intricately adjusts the former’s burgundy red gown.

And it seems that onlookers were loving the adorable moment, as a group of people can be seen in the mirror reflection and in the background watching the exchange occur and snapping away at the two actresses.

A video, shared by an LA-based pop culture and entertainment writer then shows the two walking back into the Golden Globes ceremony together, after they’d already been told that they were not allowed to exit and then re-enter.

Well good luck to any security guard trying to keep these two members of Hollywood royalty out of any awards ceremony…

‘Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren 🙌 (after they were told that they couldn’t exit the #goldenglobes and then re-enter),’ the video was captioned.

And fans were loving the adorable moments between the two actresses, taking to Twitter to rave about the two.

‘MERYL STREEP FIXING HELEN MIRREN‘S DRESS,’ wrote one. ‘Friendship goals’.

‘Meryl streep and helen mirren together at the #GoldenGlobes is the best thing that happened to me,’ added another, while one wrote, ‘helen mirren and meryl streep stay being iconic at the golden globes’.

‘Meryl Streep fixing Helen Mirren’s dress is such a Miranda Priestley moment 👠 #GoldenGlobes,’ commented another fan, while one added, ‘Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes are the friends I didn’t know I needed to see 😭’.

Others wrote, ‘Meryl Streep helping Helen Mirren… we have a winner. #GoldenGlobes’, ‘Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep become best freinds now please 🥰’ and ‘There is no more iconic duo than this … let’s not look any further, it doesn’t exist 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

Next up…BAFTAs!