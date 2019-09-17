Holly Hagan is already a hugely successful reality TV star and businesswoman, and now she wants to go into acting.

The 27-year-old dropped a major bombshell on Twitter that she’d like to follow in the footsteps of fellow reality TV star Stephanie Davis and join a soap.

‘I think I’d like to be on @Hollyoaks one day,’ she tweeted. ‘I wonder if I could act?’

Co-star Marnie Simpson seemed to think so, chiming in: ‘I feel like you would be really good.’

Other fans joked that all you need is good looks to appear on the Channel 4 soap. ‘You don’t need to act on holly oaks babe just look hot – you’ll smash it.’

Holly quit Geordie Shore back in 2016 after five years to focus on ‘other projects’ and has gone on to be a huge success.

Not only is she now engaged to Jacob Blyth, Holly has had a number 1 autobiography and sold thousands of her fitness books 12 Week Body Bible and Lose 5 Pounds in One Week.

She also runs her own beauty business, Pretty Little Palettes.

She recently returned to the hit MTV show for a special Geordie OG’s reunion special alongside Gaz Beadle and pregnant Marnie Simpson.

But, one person missing from the line-up was Charlotte Crosby.

Despite having her own MTV show – The Charlotte Show – Charlotte seemed to take a dig at the alleged snub on Twitter.

In a tweet, which hs since been deleted, she said: ‘ 9 years of loyalty. 9 F***ING YEARS. Thanks a F***ing lot. P*** taking f***ing c***s.’

Yikes!