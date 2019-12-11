Holly Hagan has postponed her wedding.

The Geordie Shore star got engaged earlier this year after her fiancé Jacob Blyth got down on one knee while the pair were on a romantic holiday to Ibiza back in June.

And while Holly and Jacob had been planning on tying the knot the summer after next on the same island where they got engaged, it turns out that the pair might be planning their nuptials for much later than anticipated.

Speaking to OK! online, the reality star said that she and footballer fiancé Jacob are planning on putting their wedding on hold as it is “just so much stress”.

“We were planning on doing it in 2021 in summer but do you know what? It’s so much hassle and just so much stress that I’m thinking we might put it off a little bit.

“There’s no rush, we are only 27 and I think if we rushed through it and then it’s done, it’s like, oh what’s next, so I think we’re going to just enjoy being engaged for a while and then see where we’re at next year.”

The star also spoke about her lavish engagement party, which took place earlier this year, saying, “It was literally the best night ever, honestly. All of the planning and the stress and the money, it was all worth it in the end because it was just such a wonderful night.

“I’m planning on having an Ibiza wedding so it’s not going to be kind of like a big ballgown fairytale type thing.

“That’s kind of what I wanted to add a bit of that fairytale aspect to the engagement party because I’m not going to do the big horse and carriage on the actual wedding day, so I thought I might as well do it now and just milk it.”

Holly also revealed that she had asked former Geordie star co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei to be her bridesmaids for her big day, whenever it does happen.

She said that she asked the pair while at the engagement party, adding “They were in tears, it was so great.”

“It was such a nice moment. I’ve been planning that for so long.”