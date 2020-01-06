Wow!

Holly Willoughby wowed fans after uploading a glowingly gorgeous selfie, posing in a bikini as she soaked up the sun during the festive season.

Taking a break from her This Morning hosting duties, the blonde beauty and her family jetted off to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve on an exotic beach holiday.

In light of 2020 and the beginning of her latest telly venture, presenting Dancing On Ice alongside Phillip Schofield, Hol shared a radiant selfie taken during the trip.

Grinning for the camera in a pair of stylish black sunglasses, Holly enjoyed a boat ride in a striped blue swimsuit.

With her blonde locks blowing in the wind, Hol showed off her bronzed complexion and pearly white teeth.

Ahead of the Dancing On Ice launch, Holly, who is mum to Harry, ten, Chester, five, and Belle, seven, penned, ‘Well that was a beautiful Christmas, back home and ready for all that 2020 brings… better put a few more layers on before I’m rinkside tomorrow! ❄️ … @schofe @dancingonice see you there!!!! 💙’

Showering her with compliments, loads of Holly’s six million followers took to the comment section.

‘Stunning picture 👌,’ wrote one.

‘You look amazing,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Just naturally beautiful ❣️.’

Earlier today, the telly favourite shared another pose-y photo to mark the beginning of the extended airtime of This Morning.

‘And we are back! Don’t miss the top of the show as we start at 10am today… bringing you and extra 30 minutes of @thismorning in all it’s glory! 2 hours and 30 minutes of live telly to keep you company until 12:30… we got you!’ she wrote.