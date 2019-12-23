Holly Willoughby has come under fire for her attention grabbing dress she wore for the Dancing On Ice Christmas special.

Holly Willoughby, 38, and Phillip Schofield returned for the Dancing on Ice Christmas special but the blonde beauty, who normally nails her outfit choices, didn’t go down well with the viewers.

Dancing On Ice uploaded a snap of Holly’s outfit and captioned it, ‘Hands up if seeing @schofe and @hollywilloughby next to an ice rink gets you all over-excited? #DancingOnIce’

But some fans were outraged by her outfit. One wrote, ‘Well I love watching dancing on ice with my daughter and son but when they ask me why they can see Holly’s boobs I didn’t know what to see please cover up it’s a family show.’

Another put, ‘Inappropriate dress Holly. Learn to say ‘no’ It’s just not you at all.’ And a third wrote, ‘A bit too much cleavage Holly Willoughby. Not really suitable for the watershed!!’

Holly and Phil recently hit headlines over claims there were tensions off screen and one viewer had the theory behind the eye catching outfit, ‘Hollyboobie had her tits out in an attempt to upstage Schofield ! But he had the last laugh as he held his hand in front of Holly’s face at the end of the show.’

And referring to the pink ruffle dress, another fan suggested, ‘Holly has her dress on back to front…. why didn’t some one tell her ?!?!’

Dancing on Ice returns to screens for the next series in January. But one fan is keen to see a junior version of the show made. They wrote, ‘I’m a huge fan of dancing on ice. I really enjoyed the Christmas special. Can’t wait for the new series. How about a junior version or people’s version next year October to December instead of the X Factor.’