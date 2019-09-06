‘Rear of the year’ Holly Willoughby sends Instagram into meltdown with stunning new pic

Peachy!

Holly Willoughby has been giving fans serious bum-envy with a new snap uploaded to her Instagram.

After a long summer break and her son starting primary school this week, it’s been a busy week for the 38-year-old presenter, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing another gorgeous photo with her Instagram fans.

Styled in a Marks and Spencer striped polo neck and dark blue jeans, the This Morning co-host is seen beaming at the camera as she wrote to her 5.7m followers: ‘Not quite summer, not quite winter… but this striped polo is juuust right! 🍁 @marksandspencer are #dressingthenation this autumn.’

In just two hours the photo has amassed over 30k likes, as fans were quick to compliment Holly on how gorgeous she looked, with several commenting on one body part in particular.

‘Definitely rear of the year for me 😎’ commented one thirsty fan, while another agreed: ‘Gets my vote for rear of the year! 😍’

A third wrote: ‘You’re certainly wearing those jeans well! 🔥😍’

Watch yer back, Hols!

The photo comes just weeks after Holly flaunted her enviable body in a white swimming costume while on holiday with her family.

Channelling her inner Bond girl, Holly looking stunning in the one-piece while gazing out at the sea at a ‘shark’ her son had spotted.

The star captioned the image: ‘Mummy, look, shark!’ 😳 #hethinkshesfunny #tbthursday #wishiwasthere 🦈’

Holly’s legion of social media fans went crazy for the sizzling snap, with thousands commenting on the mum-of-three’s phenomenal figure.

One follower wrote: ‘You look great Holly!! Xx’.

‘Looking amazing Holly ❤️’ added another, while a third gushed: ‘To be honest I’m thinking more about the fact this gorgeous woman has had three babies and is in a WHITE swimsuit! #youbeauty x.’