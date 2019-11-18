Fans spot something seriously creepy about Holly Willoughby in new photo

What is THAT!?

Holly Willoughby’s fans couldn’t help but point out something rather creepy in her latest Instagram photo.

After the This Morning host stepped out on the red carpet for the European premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2 on Sunday, she took to the social media to share a snapshot of the event with her fans.

In the glam photo, Hol can be seen dressed up for the chilly evening, sporting a figure hugging jumper dress and stylish dog tooth print over coat.

Making sure to keep her hands toasty, Holly also opted for a pair of leather gloves, posing for the camera with her coat draped over her shoulders.

While her arms were out of the coat’s sleeves, one of the telly stunner’s gloved hands can be seen poking out from inside the warm layer, creating a creepy optical illusion.

Highlighting the bizarre aspect of the photo, one fan commented, ‘This looks odd… cant see your arm…just a hand 😯😂,’ while a second added, ‘You look Gorgeous as always but I can’t take my eyes away from THE HAND!! What on earth is going on there?’

Later a third joked, ‘Why is Darth Vader reaching out of your jacket?’ and another comment read, ‘Lovely cosy holly but your hand does look weird 🤣.’

While one more added, ‘I thought your hand was a robot arm oops.’

Despite the handy addition to her look, Holly shared another post, thanking charity Together For Short Lives for having her at the very special event.

‘l’ll be here if you need me… ❄️… Had the best time watching @disneyfrozen great music and beautiful story… thank you to @togetherforshortlives for having me and so wonderful to see so many of you tonight… ❄️,’ she wrote.