Holly Willoughby quizzed about ‘difficult co-hosts’ during an interview

Holly Willoughby was on The One Show last night talking about her upcoming show with Bradley Walsh.

An awkward question was thrown the presenter’s way while the pair were discussing their new Christmas show, Take Off With Bradley and Holly.

The presenters were interviewed on The One Show by Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott.

During the programme, Patrick asked, “Holly, we’ve got to just touch on this, because there’s been a lot of talk in the press about difficult co-hosts, we’re only going to ask one question –“

To which the This Morning presenter seemed slightly taken aback and a bit uncomfortable, simply replying “Oh.”

But Patrick continued, saying, “Why is Bradley such a nightmare to work with?”

Holly seemed relieved and laughed, answering, “He is a complete nightmare because he doesn’t know what on earth is going on – anytime!”

The question comes after reports of her co-host Phillip Schofield being difficult to work with.

But Holly went one step further during the programme and took the opportunity to praise Phillip.

She added, “Normally, with Phil, I can sit back a little bit and relax because Phil is a professional, he comes in, he knows what he’s doing.

“This one comes in and he’s like ‘the rules are this, go on H, you tell them!’. So, basically I have to do my homework.”

Bradley chipped in, saying, “I let H do the heavy lifting, and then I mess around for three hours.”

The Sun recently reported that Holly’ relationship with co-host Phillip Schofield had become “strained”.

But both presenters have denied such claims.

The news comes after it was reported that Ruth Langsford – who also presents This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes – has made an official complaint against Phillip.

This came after Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden alleged that Phillip had banned her from presenting This Morning, in Holly’s absence last year.

Words by Lizzie Thomson