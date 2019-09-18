Holly Willoughby fans spot the most HILARIOUS thing about her outfit

Sorry Holly, this IS pretty funny...

As per usual, Holly Willoughby took to Instagram today to share a snap of her This Morning outfit, but fans couldn’t help but notice something hilarious about the post.

As the 38-year-old telly beauty posed in a long, flowing polka dot dress, hordes of her 5.8 million followers took to the comment section to point out the bizarre aspect of the upload.

Mistaking the red detailing on Hol’s frock, one commenter wrote: ‘You look lovely as always but it looks like you’re wearing a backpack 🎒,’ and a second agreed, chipping in: ‘I thought Holly was wearing a rucksack at the train station #needmoresleep 🤣.’

‘ I thought you had a rucksack on at first glance 🤣🤣 always beautiful 👌🏼😍,’ said another.

Later, a third cheekily joked: ‘What do you keep in your back pack 😜,’ while another piped up to ask: ‘Is this outfit a joke ? It has to be 😂.’ Ouch!

Despite the strange optical illusion, plenty of the mum-of-three’s loyal supporters came through to praise her fashion choices.

‘Yet another gorgeous dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant,’ one swooned.

‘Absolutely stunning as always holly XX 😘😘💖💖👍,’ typed another.

This follows reports that Holly made a seriously sweet gesture for a couple who have battled cancer as she attended a charity event this week.

After winning a half-carat diamond in a goody bag at the A Very British Affair Auction at Claridge’s hotel in London in aid of CLIC Sargent, the generous TV favourite decided to give it away to the pair.

Event organiser Lucy Butcher revealed that Holly was touched after hearing the story of the couple’s experience with the disease.

She told Hello! magazine: ‘Rather than take [the diamond] for herself, Holly simply stood up, walked over to our table and said that she’d rather they had it.

‘They couldn’t believe it. They were so happy and blown away. She showed such generosity. It was just spur of the moment – she just stood up and said “Oh my goodness, I’ve won!” Then, without hesitating, she just donated it to the couple. It was so lovely.’

Aw!