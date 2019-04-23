Holly is returning to This Morning after her luxury Easter escape

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram today to share a stunning holiday snap, as she prepares to return to This Morning.

Posting the idyllic pic from her Easter getaway in the Maldives, 38-year-old Hol can be seen posing on a bicycle wearing a flowing white dress paired with a straw sunhat, grinning for the camera amongst the stunning island greenery.

Alongside the snapshot of the blissful vacay, the telly star penned a caption while reminiscing on the sun soaked trip. She wrote: ‘Back to school… wish I’d arrived like this today! Holiday beginning to feel like a distant memory but the benefits are staying strong 🙌🏻.’

A few of Hol’s celebrity pals made sure to leave complimentary comments on the post, with Spice Girl Emma Bunton writing: ‘Just gorgeous!’ while Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt simply added some heart-eyed emojis.

Fans of the presenter flooded the comment section with more praise, with one follower saying: ‘Omg you look so happy 🙌🏻🙌🏻💗 what a gorgeous photo of a gorgeous person,’ and another penning: ‘Looking forward to having ye back on the Telly.’

Holly has been absent from her usual hosting spot on ITV’s breakfast show, This Morning, taking a break to spend some family time on the luxurious holiday.

The Dancing On Ice front woman even tried her hand at surfing during the trip, alongside fellow presenting pal Davina McCall, who was also enjoying a Maldivian retreat.

Uploading a photo of the pair riding the waves, Holly wrote the caption: ‘@davinamccalland moi 🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️… yes, I’m wearing a hat 🤓… xxx

Mum-of-three Holly even shared a snapshot of her children, Harry, nine, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester, as the three frolicked on the beach beneath a stunning sunset.

Alongside the gorgeous family shot, Hol added: ‘Heavens above… ✨.’

Despite her Easter jet setting, Holly is returning to This Morning today, alongside her co-star Phillip Schofield. Yay!