Holly is in full summer mode

Stunning This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram today to share some super summery snaps with her 5.7 million followers.

Posing in a majorly chic combination of a pair of black, tie waist shorts and a loose and casual white shirt, the 38-year-old blonde beauty totally wowed her fans as she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

In another photo, Hols can be seen posing on the floor, flashing her all over tanned complexion for the camera.

Clearly enjoying the glorious weather, the morning telly favourite captioned the gorgeous upload: ‘Suns out… legs out! This is definitely shorts weather ☀️ ☀️☀️.’

Naturally, hordes of the mum-of-three’s fans left gushing comments of praise beneath the images.

One wrote: ‘Amazing outfit Holly x,’ while another chipped in: ‘Wow great legs.’

A third swooned: ‘Gorgeous as always ❤️xxx,’ while one more joked: ‘GORGEOUS if I had legs like you I’d have them out all the time even if it was snowing, 🤣😂but I haven’t so they will stay covered even in this heat 💛💛.’

Making sure to give a nod to her latest fashion project, Holly pointed out that the shorts in the snap are part of her recent clothing line launched with Marks and Spencer.

It launched with the high street store earlier this month and Holly has been sharing fashionable snippets from the collection on her social media platforms ever since.

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield are currently away from our breakfast TV screens, enjoying a well-earned summer break from the ITV show.

Letting viewers in on how excited she was for her time away from the telly, Holly shared a series of celebratory pics the day before the last pre-summer show.

Posing in a super stylish denim blue mini dress and a pair of nude heels, Holly celebrated: ‘Morning Thursday… getting slightly giddy that this is our penultimate show before the summer!’