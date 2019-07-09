Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer collections have sent customers into a frenzy in the past – so we imagine the same will happen when her latest collection launches very soon.
The 38-year-old presenter recently teased a piece from her new range, a chic khaki jumpsuit, modelled by her in Tuscany, Italy, no less!
She posted an Instagram photo in the outfit, revealing that the item would be coming to M&S soon. Holly wrote, ‘Ciao Tuscany… you’ve been bellissima! 🇮🇹 🍝 🍕🍷 jumpsuit by @marksandspencer #hollyloves #comingsoon #ad ❤’.
Marks & Spencer re-posted the photo too, revealing a few more details about the soon-to-be-launched jumpsuit.
They explained that it was part of her new, Holly Loves, 15-piece edit, which will launch in selected stores and online on 18th July.
M&S said, ‘Inspired by the sell out all-in-one from her last edit, the latest version has been updated for summer with a lightweight fabric.’
Given that the original jumpsuit flew off the shelves, we predict similar things for this khaki style when it launches soon!
In fact, Holly’s newest Marks & Spencer jumpsuit would be the perfect pick for summer.
A loose, breathable style means you can wear it in the hottest of temperatures, and it’ll go with anything, from white trainers to gladiator sandals. Plus, an all-in-one means minimal outfit preparation – just throw it on and go!
The latest Holly Loves edit will be all about summer wear, with Holly herself revealing: ‘The pieces can be mixed and matched, the palette is fresh and the fabrics cool and crisp.’
Just a few weeks ago, the This Morning star also teased another item from the range – a printed, white midi dress.
She shared a picture of herself wearing the dress on her social media, and fans went nuts over it, with one writing, ‘That dress you are wearing 😫💕💕💕.’
As another said, ‘Love the dress 👗.’
So will you be shopping Holly’s latest M&S edit when it drops in stores?