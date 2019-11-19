Holly Willoughby shows off bed hair as she shares stunning morning selfie

Holly's fresh out of bed look is GORGEOUS

While many of us wouldn’t dream of snapping a selfie for Instagram in our fresh out of bed state, Holly Willoughby clearly has no qualms about showing off her bed hair on social media.

In fact, the This Morning host left fans stunned with her slightly dishevelled yet still gorgeous appearance as she posed beside her kitty Bluebell for a morning photo.

Looking casual and relaxed in an oversized black hoodie, with her usually sleek blonde locks tousled fresh from her pillow, Hol turned her head to gaze at her pretty pet.

‘Morning hun… 😻,’ she captioned the sweet pic, prompting loads of her 5.9 million followers to share their thoughts in the comments.

‘So fab love the bed head ! 😘 😍🙌,’ wrote one, while a second added, ‘Morning holly just beautiful 😘😘🔥🔥🔥.’

‘You both need your hair combing lol 👍,’ joked a third.

Meanwhile, loads were left swooning over Holly’s feline friend.

‘Ragdoll heaven 💞Love her Holly😘,’ penned one cat lover, and another chipped in, ‘Ever seen a cuter thing in your life?! 😭❤️.’

Later one more wrote, ‘Ok that is such a lush cat and a brilliant photo!’

This comes after Holly left fans rather spooked when she shared a photo of herself looking seriously glam at the premiere of Frozen 2.

Many followers were busy gushing over her radiant beauty as she attended the wintery event, but other eagle eyed Instagram-ers couldn’t help but notice something very creepy about the pic.

Dressed up warmly for the chilly evening, Holly sported a figure hugging jumper dress and stylish dog tooth print over coat.

Making sure to keep her hands toasty, the telly beauty also opted for a pair of leather gloves, posing for the camera with her coat draped over her shoulders.

While her arms were out of the coat’s sleeves, one of her gloved hands can be seen poking out from inside the warm layer, creating a bizarre optical illusion.

Highlighting the odd aspect of the photo, one fan commented, ‘This looks odd… cant see your arm…just a hand 😯😂T,’ while a second added, ‘You look Gorgeous as always but I can’t take my eyes away from THE HAND!! What on earth is going on there?’