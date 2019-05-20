Hol changed up her style today for a super important cause

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is usually seen on the ITV breakfast show wearing a super feminine dress or a mega stylish skirt and top combo.

But today the 38-year-old telly host appeared on screens sporting a rather different style of outfit to her normal attire.

Taking to Instagram, Holly posed pre-show in her outfit for the day as she showcased her choice of tailored black trousers and a smart patterned blouse to her 5.5 million followers.

Beside the upload, the mum-of-three explained the reasoning behind her style switch up.

After crediting the bird themed pattern of her Mercy Delta blouse to artist Dan Baldwin, Holly touchingly penned: ‘Showing my support for #lifeandsoul campaign to shift the perception of male depression, there is no stereotype, no shame in asking for help…

‘if you you need help or are worried about another you can find great advice here @calmzone#mentalhealthawarenessweek#suicideprevention 💙,’ the blonde beauty added.

Many of Holly’s fans were quick to praise her for showing awareness for the important cause, with one commenting: ‘Thank you for sharing a post of mental health awareness week as a lot of people don’t know enough about it. I have a personal experience that I know what it is to be able to come to terms with to get help.’

Meanwhile another follower left more heartfelt words, writing; ‘Thanks for the head’s up I have suffered with depression for years and it’s good to talk x,’ with one more chiming in to say: ‘Thanks for the support X I’m one of the many, that despite dealing with depression for 30 years, still finds it hard to talk about. X.’

The pretty pattered garment retails for £190 with 20% of the proceeds being donated to mental health charity Calm.