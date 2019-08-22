Seems like Holly's son has a great sense of humour

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram today to share stunning snap of a recent sun soaked family getaway.

In the throwback photo, the This Morning presenter can be seen sporting a bright white, figure hugging one-piece swimsuit, teamed with a glowing tan and her signature blonde bob wet from the sea.

Captured climbing down from a wooden jetty into sparkling blue ocean waters beside her son, Harry, who can be seen pointing out to sea, Holly captioned the snap: ‘Mummy, look, shark!’ 😳 #hethinkshesfunny #tbthursday #wishiwasthere 🦈.’

The cheeky antics of the oldest member of Holly’s brood of three attracted some rather amused fans to the comment section.

One wrote: ‘He is funny 😂,’ and another added: ‘I wouldn’t looking, I’ll be getting out of there 😆.’

Meanwhile, the majority of Holly’s loyal fans were distracted by her beauty, with one swooning: ‘Looking amazing Holly ❤️,’ and a second chipping in to add: ‘You’re so gorgeous omg.’

Holly rarely shares photos of her children, but recently posted an utterly adorable insight into her family life.

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she flaunts tanned, toned legs in chic summer shorts

In an image uploaded to Instagram, Holly’s little ones, Harry, ten, Belle, eight and four-year-old Chester can be seen laying on the front of a boat beside their dad, Dan Baldwin, looking out to sea.

Beside the sweet pic, shared in honour of father’s day, Holly wrote: ‘And to this one… the best Dad we could wish for… we love you so so much… our 🌍 xxx.’

Family goals!