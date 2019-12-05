Holly Willoughby stuns in little black dress but some fans worry she’s ‘too thin’

Holly Willoughby always looks fab in her daily outfit pics, but this time some fans were left worried the mum-of-three is too thin.

The TV presenter shared a picture of the outfit she wore to film The Jonathan Ross Show, which was a lot more risqué than her daily This Morning outfits.

Dressed in figure-hugging little black dress that highlighted her gorgeous figure and matching high-heeled sandals, Holly looked sensational as she posed in her usual spot.

The daytime TV star made an appearance in the talk show, which will air at a later date, alongside other celebrities like Jeremy Clarkson, Lena Dunham and Glenda Jackson.

Alongside the picture, she wrote in the caption, ‘Tonight we filmed @thejonathanrossshowofficial … always such fun with @mewossy @kayo1st @jeremyclarkson1 … fan girl’d all night over the incredible @lenadunham and #glendajackson … dress by @alexandrevauthier shoes by @jenniferchamandi ✨’.

Many fans and followers of the star commented to say how gorgeous she look, with one writing, ‘Stunning 😍’.

A second said, ‘Damn you look amazing!!! 😍’; while a third added, ‘Holy shit holly you look absolutely stunning beautiful hot beyond words.’

However others thought Holly is getting too thin, with one writing, ‘Beautiful lady but Getting to thin Holly!’

A second added, ‘Holly. You’re way too thin’; while a third said, ‘You look unwell – way too thin.’

But others came in Holly’s defence and defended her against criticism. One said, ‘weird thing to say… She looks a very healthy weight to me. 🤔’

Another said, ‘Stop body shaming her!!’; and a third commented, ‘She isn’t too thin. She looks great!’

We think she looks fab too!