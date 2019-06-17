Holly Willoughby shares emotional never-before-seen wedding photo

Holly shared an intimate snap from her wedding day

Holly Willoughby may be a familiar face in front of the camera, but what goes on in her life away from it is kept pretty hidden by the star.

Although the co-presenter of This Morning hasn’t shared many photographs from her wedding, yesterday fans were treated to a heart-warming snap of her with dad Brian at her big day.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Holly shared an emotional picture of father and daughter from her wedding day 12 years ago.

She wrote a sweet message celebrating her old man, posting: ‘Happy fathers day to this sparkly eyed bundle of happiness… love you… always smiling, always laughing, always there… love this photo of us on my wedding day… overwhelmed by the emotion of it all and there you are…’

The heartfelt post was one of three Holly posted to honour the men in her life on Father’s Day.

She also took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her husband Dan and their three children on holiday.

She captioned the shot with: ‘And to this one… the best Dad we could wish for… we love you so so much… our world xxx’

The final image she posted was of her fellow This Morning presenter, Philip Schofield, together at the NTAs.

‘Talking of important men in my life on Fathers Day. Here’s another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world… love you @schofe,’ she said.

The cute picture will hopefully get rid of any rumours of a feud between the two presenters, after a covershoot with the pair caused some issues recently.

Tensions reportedly began to build when Phil and Holly appeared on a magazine cover under the coverline ‘Queen Holly: How Holly Willoughby eclipsed Phillip Schofield and became Britain’s hottest TV star.’

But a cartoon crown drawn on Holly’s head by the magazine’s designers left Phil a bit grumpy, according to insiders.

On Instagram at least, though, Phil was quick to thank Holly and wish her husband Dan a happy Father’s Day. ‘Awwww thank you bestie,’ he replied. ‘Love you too. Happy Father’s Day to Dan.’

Holly and Dan have three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, while Phil has two daughters, Ruby and Molly, with his wife Stephanie.