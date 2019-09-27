Holly Willoughby shares HILARIOUS details of disastrous family day with her kids

Oh dear!

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram yesterday to share some hilarious details of a rather disastrous sounding morning in her family home.

The This Morning host has had a couple of days off of the programme this week, after the breakfast chat show was cancelled and replaced by rugby World Cup coverage.

But it sounds as though the 38-year-old mum-of-three’s mornings off at the Willoughby household have been far from relaxing.

Hol’s TV pal Fearne Cotton shared an honest insight into her morning yesterday, posting a dreary-faced selfie and writing: ‘Who needs sleep anyway? Cat shat on the kitchen floor again 👌🏼 Thursday I’m coming for ya 💪🏼.’

Taking to the comment section beneath the candid snap, Fearne’s friend Holly confessed that she too had been having some issues – with her family cat Bluebell leaving her children, Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, four, some rather unpleasant surprises at breakfast time.

‘Mine too… then she went for the double and whilst the kids were eating breakfast she vomited next to the table! … #winning,’ she explained.

Responding to the rather hilariously gross story, 38-year-old Fearne chipped in: ‘wtf! They rule the house!’

Meanwhile, plenty of Holly’s fans piped up to agree.

‘Bl**dy cats!!! But they’re so cute you’ll always forgive them and they know it lol!’ wrote one, while a second added: ‘I have just pictured that scenario in my head it’s not pretty…’

Later, others admitted they were struggling with the same icky situation, with one penning: ‘Mine chundered on the carpet so I feel your pain! 😱’

And one more adding: ‘Our dog did the same 🤦♀️ nightmare morning…..’

Despite Holly’s messy start to the day, we expect she is pleased to be spending some extra time with her little ones.

Opening up about her home and work life balance previously, Holly told HELLO!: ‘I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that.

‘If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that.’

FROM: GoodtoKnow, our sister site.