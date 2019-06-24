Holly Willoughby has shared a beautiful picture of daughter Belle with her 5.6 million Instagram followers.

This Morning presenter Holly rarely posts pictures of her three kids on social media in order to protect their privacy.

However, on Monday morning the TV star treated her followers to a rare shot of her eight-year-old daughter.

In the gorgeous snap, the pair are gazing at each other as they both lean in to smell pink roses.

Holly, 38, is matching the floral background in her summery print dress.

“Belle,” the TV star simply wrote next to the shot, along with a rose emoji.

The sweet post prompted a flood of equally lovely replies from her millions of followers.

“Just beautiful. I sometimes look at my girls and can’t quite believe I created something so beautiful and amazing. Such a precious gift.”

A second shared, “Beautiful mother – daughter moment, lovely photo to cherish.”

Holly is also mum to Harry, 10, and Chester, four.

Meanwhile, another one of Holly’s followers told her to give Phillip “a hug from all of us” after Holly’s co-star broke his silence on his rumoured feud with Amanda Holden.

It was claimed Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 48, was upset after she was snubbed over the This Morning presenting role alongside Phillip, 57, last year.

Amanda was thought to have been favourite to step in for Holly when she replaced Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity when the presenter took a break from hosting duties following his drink-drive arrest.

However, the role ended up going to former Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

The pair’s rumoured fall out hit the headlines after Amanda recently bagged herself a gig at Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston.

During a show, the BGT judge brought Phil’s name up when she was asked what three things she wouldn’t like to find at home.

Amanda replied, “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”

Addressing the rumours for the first time, Phillip took to Twitter on Sunday night to vent his frustration.

He tweeted: “The end of a really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

“Obviously, I’ll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better.”

