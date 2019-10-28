Holly Willoughby shares rare family snap of all three children

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare family picture.

The This Morning presenter took to her social media to share a sweet photo of her family on holiday.

But unlike her standard family photos, the usually private TV presenter included all three of her children in the adorable snap.

Sharing the candid shot with her nearly 6 million followers, the mum-of-three uploaded a sweet picture of her three children 10-year-old Harry, eight-year-old Belle and five-year-old Chester enjoying an evening on the beach.

In the shot, which the star uploaded goodbye to the family’s half term holiday, the three little ones are sitting on the sand together watching the sun set over the horizon of the sea.

‘Sun, sea and sandcastles,’ Holly captioned the post, ‘goodbye for now ✨’.

Fans and friends loved the adorable post, with the post quickly raking up hundreds of comments and thousands of likes and many taking to the comments section to express their admiration of the snap.

‘What beautiful heart warming picture,’ wrote one. ‘Thank you for sharing it 👍’.

‘Gorgeous photo ⭐️⭐️⭐️,’ added another, ‘they all look so grown up! X’.

A third commented, ‘what a beautiful photo and lots of lovely memories made ❤️’, while another agreed, ‘Nothing beats family time and memories, beautiful photo ♡’.

Others wrote, ‘Great Shot! One for a wall at your home 👍🏻’, ‘Nothing beats a fun filled day at the beach ✨’, ‘What a beautiful photo 😘 x’, ‘Precious family times ❤️’ and ‘Making half term memories ❤️ love it 😍’.

For last week’s school holidays, the family headed off to the Algarve in Portugal to spend their week off for half term.

Holly took to her Instagram page just days earlier to share a snap of her by herself enjoying her time on the beach.

Looking relaxed and carefree with little makeup on and in a gorgeous floaty flowery dress, the mum-of-three uploaded a pic of her on the beach while the sun was setting.

She captioned the post, ‘✨✨✨’.

Luckily for her fans though the presenter is safely home and back on the This Morning sofa!