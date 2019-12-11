The This Morning co-presenters dismissed claims of an argument

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are rumoured to be feuding, thanks to a ‘civil war’ at This Morning.

But the blonde TV host has now dismissed the claims, as she shared a video of herself and her co-host singing and hugging.

She captioned the video on Instagram: “BTS #dancingonicechristmas …. it’s CHRIIIISSSSSTTTTTMAAAAAAAS!”

In the clip, the pair are singing along to Mariah Carey‘s All I Want For Christmas as they filmed the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special.

They ended their performance with a big hug and Holly patting Phil on the back.

Phil commented on the video with a heart emoji, further putting to bed any rumours of a rift between the two.

It comes after rumours Phillip is at the centre of a ‘civil war’ at This Morning, with a various presenters reportedly unhappy about his ‘toxic’ attitude off-screen.

And This Morning’s Friday presenter Ruth Langsford has made a formal complaint about Phil after he abruptly cut her off live on Loose Women.

But Holly has stood by her co-host and even apparently had to stop herself from crying as she spoke about her and Phil’s 13-year friendship recently.

She told The Sun: “Phil and I met on Dancing On Ice. There’s a lot of history. You’re going to set me off.

“My kids really love the show as well. I get quite emotional thinking about it. All of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies.”

Phil also opened up about the pressures of the two of them working on two huge prime time shows, This Morning and Dancing On Ice, together.

He said: “The thing is, This Morning is an entirely different thing. It’s different muscles, different speeds and different thoughts.

“You get nervous; Dancing on Ice is a big show. You want to make sure it’s right. But we have the easy job really, at least we’re not risking life and limb on the ice.”