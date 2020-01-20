Holly Willoughby has come under fire for a second week running over her choice of dress to host family-show, Dancing on Ice.

The TV presenter was accused of wearing her “undies” on national television as fans of the show mercilessly mocked her fashion faux pax.

“Has #hollywilloughby forgot to put her dress on @dancingonice,” asked one Twitter user.

While another chimed in, “I am officially old. Think @hollywills is dressed more for Love Island in her undies instead of a prime time family tv show #DancingOnIce.”

Another said, “What is going on with Holly Willoughby 2 weeks in a row with see through dress it’s a family show.”

A third commented that her sheer white dress looked more like a petticoat: “Holly Willoughby forgot to put her dress on. #outinherpetticoat.”

While social went wild with criticism over Holly’s style, there were some fans who rushed to the mum-of-three’s defence, suggesting Holly, 38, is more stylish than all of us.

“Wow! The level of bichiness about @hollywills dress on #DancingOnIce is ridiculous. Get a grip. She could probably wear a bin bag and still look better than all of you.”

Before Christmas Philip Schofield’s co-host, Holly, was accused of wearing a dress “back to front” as she revealed her cleavage in a “distractingly” low-cut dress.

But back in 2013 Holly laughed off “boob complaints” – after 139 viewers complained to the BBC about the dress she wore to present the final of The Voice.

Having been nicknamed “Willoughbooby” by close pal Keith Lemon, Holly said, “They’re just boobs!”

Holly is one of the UK’s most loved TV presenters – hence why she fronts so many shows, including This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

And rumour has it Holly could be set to bag her first solo-presenting gig as the star is in talks to host a new ITV primetime show solo.

Holly is said to be front-runner to present The Real 2020 Games – which will involve celebrities competing against each other in Olympic sports.

According to The Sun, a source revealed, “Holly will be the face of The Real 2020 Games which is tapping into the hype around the upcoming Olympics. A number of big name stars are being signed up to take part.”

The show is set to air at 9pm, which the insider said is “a brilliant slot” and “fantastic exposure” for Holly.