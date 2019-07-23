Cheeky!

Mel B has claimed that This Morning host Holly Willoughby once shared a snog with Baby Spice, Emma Bunton.

Branding Emma ‘the biggest gossip’ during a recent appearance on the radio, Mel went on to dish the details on the smooch between two of Brtiain’s favourite blondes.

Chatting to Heart FM hosts Kelly Brook and Jason King, Scary Spice, 41, revealed: ‘Emma Bunton, she’s a right good old gossip that one. She knows everything about everything right?

‘I did that with Holly Willoughby because she told me the night before that they had a night out and had a little bit of like a girl kiss and then I was on the panel with Holly Willoughby and I went, “Oh, you and Emma, you snogged didn’t you, last night?”

‘She said, “Why would you say that out loud?”’

‘And then they aired it.’

Confessing she struggles to keep cheeky stories a secret, Mel continued: ‘I’m just very honest, I can’t help it. Hence my show, Brutally Honest.’

Former glamour model Kelly, 39, jokily piped up to add: ‘I tried to snog Holly once and she didn’t go there.’

While Jason chipped in: ‘I didn’t try and snog Holly just so you know.’

While Mel remarked: ‘I didn’t try and snog her either.’

Mel previously got herself in hot water with band mate, Geri Horner, after she claimed that the two of the had enjoyed a lesbian fling during the Spice Girls Hey Day.

Chatting on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, she announced: ‘She (Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact.

‘It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.

‘We were best friends. Have you ever done that? She had great boobs.’

Despite Mel’s allegations, Ginger Spice Geri quickly denied the story, stating that the rumours were ‘simply not true’ and ‘very hurtful’ for her and her family.