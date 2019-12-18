Holly Willoughby shocks fans with dramatic retro throwback snap

Holly Willoughby has shocked fans with a throwback snap.

The This Morning presenter is known for her signature blonde locks.

Whether back in the day when they were long and flowing or her more current sexy choppy style, a shiny blonde barnet has always been a part of the presenter’s signature look.

So fans were left speechless when the Dancing on Ice host posted a throwback snap where she looked dramatically different to how we’re all used to seeing her.

Holly shocked her six million Instagram followers yesterday when she posted a rather retro photo to her feed.

The snap showed the mum-of-three posing against a red backdrop while in low cut red trousers and a grey long-sleeved high neck jumper.

A slick of red lipstick completed her simple look, but what fans couldn’t get over was the presenter’s hair – particularly the colour.

In her throwback photo, Holly was sporting a rather dark chestnut brown hair colour – who knew!

‘Once upon a time in a land before blonde… 💁🏻♀️✨,’ she wrote alongside the picture, revealing to fans that she actually was once a brunette and the photo wasn’t just some sort of trick.

And followers couldn’t believe it.

The post raked up nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just the one day since Holly posted it, with fans commenting on the dramatically different look.

And most of them seemed to love the look.

‘I bloody love it 💥,’ wrote fellow ITV presenter Rochelle Humes, who took over from Holly on This Morning when she was away presenting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in Australia last year.

Holly’s fellow Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon also commented on the look, writing, ‘I like you dark. Go dark!’.

‘Ohhh my!! You look gorgeous Xx,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘Suits you very well’.

‘Really suits you!’ agreed one, while another added, ‘Ohhhh love that colour on you!!🔥’.

We wonder if Holly will ever go back to brunette…