Holly Willoughby never usually puts a step wrong when it comes to her sartorial choices.

However, the TV star’s latest This Morning look ended up massively dividing her loyal fan following.

As usual, Holly shared a full length picture of her outfit with her 5.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning ahead of the ITV show.

The mum-of-three, 38, is teaming a fitted lilac knitted top with a yellow skirt that features a ruffled hem and is adorned with lilac stars.

She completed the bright, summery look with nude heels.

But not everyone liked the ensemble, with lots of her followers saying the colours clashed.

One wrote, ‘No… yellow and blue are contrasting colours… jumper does not go with that skirt or those shoes.’

A second simply wrote, ‘Awful outfit, sorry,’ while a third shared, ‘Not for me!’

A fourth was so disappointed in the outfit they said she needed to get rid of her stylist, Angie Smith.

‘I’m sorry Holly. U are beautiful but u need to sack your stylist.’

And another said her looks were starting to get ‘repetitive’.

Of course there were plenty of others who thought the outfit worked a treat. Another commented, ‘I love the lilac jumper and yellow skirt Holly you seem to get even more beautiful by the day.’

‘Stunning don’t mind the hate holly,’ said someone else and, ‘I really love your style Holly, it always suits you so well.’

Holly and stylist Angie were introduced through mutual friend Davina McCall.

Speaking about meeting Holly for the first time, Angie previously told the Daily Mail, ‘The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there.

‘I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”‘

