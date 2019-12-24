Is this the real way to the bum of dreams?

The secret to the perfect celebrity bum has apparently been revealed- and it’s way cheaper than we thought it’d be.

With Instagram flooded with red hot snaps of celebs and influencers flashing their perfectly perky bottoms, it’s easy to wonder how one can achieve such a peachy posterior.

Rumoured roads to the dream bum include spending hours in the gym working on building seriously solid glutes, sticking to a seriously clean diet or even going under the knife to have implants popped into the cheeks.

But apparently there’s a way simpler way that could be cheaper than your gym membership, clean eating food bill and the cost of surgery.

It’s the LP Buttock Life and celebs like jaw dropping Insta’ model Demi Rose, pop star Kimberly Walsh and reality personality Katie Price are all said to have opted for this booty perfecting method.

The non invasive, buttock revamp procedure requires no needles, scalpels or anaesthetics, with some sessions starting at around £100.

According to Sally Howe, owner of Sally Howe Cosmetics Clinic in Newport, she’s seen a rise in young women seeking bum-boosting treatments, mostly due to the wow factor of celebrity bums on social media.

Explaining exactly what the cheeky treatment does, Sally said, “The treatment takes just 30-60 minutes per session and can not only lift and tone the buttocks but also help to reduce the appearance of cellulite, providing a smoother, defined and dimple free appearance.

“This is a painless and relatively quick procedure as both patented technologies are delivered simultaneously via the same on skin applicator. A ‘deep kneading’ technique is used so although it should be comfortable, I would say it is not as relaxing as a massage – but at least you get a pain-free lift.

“This is the most advanced solution for non-invasive body sculpting and skin tightening. There’s no surgery required. Patients often see results after the first treatment, but for long term enhanced results its recommended to undergo a series of treatments.”