You'll never guess Carol's go-to exercise

Carol Vorderman has revealed the surprising secret behind her enviable curves.

The former Countdown, 58, host joined Lorraine Kelly as part of the ITV show’s Body Confidential series this week, and opened up about her fab figure.

Carol, who is no stranger to showcasing her frame in a variety of form-fitting looks, said she does over 20,000 squats a year!

‘In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year… that’s a lot.’

She also credited hiking and walking 12-20 miles twice a week for helping her stay in shape.

The body confident BBC Radio Wales presenter admitted she hadn’t stepped foot on the weighing scales for two decades as she knows her ideal weight by how her clothes fit.

She said, ‘I haven’t weighed myself since 1999. I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra!

‘I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11.

‘A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Carol also spoke about how the menopause has impacted her body over the years.

‘As you go through the menopause things change. I had what’s called a mirena coil. I put on a stone in two weeks,’ she said.

‘It gives off hormones as well, so I had it removed and it took me a year to lose the weight. I went through this terrible hormonal depression, and I don’t use that word lightly, it really was awful.’

It comes after the maths whizz recently found herself responding to reports she’d got herself a Kardashian-style rear.

Carol, who won Rear of the Year in 2011 and 2014, insisted that it’s all natural and she hasn’t had any surgery.

‘I promise I haven’t had bottom implants,’ she told the Mail Online. ‘It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman A**e.

‘My daughter Katie has it. My nephew has it. We’re all sticky-out-bottom people.’

Watch Lorraine weekdays on ITV from 8.30am to 9.25am. Carol Vorderman’s Body Confidential will air tomorrow

From our sister site Woman