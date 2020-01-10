Bad news for fans of I’m A Celeb after shock show axing

Sad times

The smash hit reality show that has seen a bunch of celebs tackle life in the Australian jungle every year since 2002, but there’s a been a big change in the format ahead of the 2020 series.

The programme’s spin off show, Extra Camp, has officially been axed, according to host Joel Dommett.

Taking to Instagram, the hunky comedian who was joined by Emily Atack and Adam Thomas for the 2019 series of Extra Camp, announced the show’s departure from our screens.

‘Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue. It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts,’ he wrote to his 718 thousand followers.

Explaining the reason behind ITV’s decision to get rid of Extra Camp, Joel cheekily added, ‘The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame – they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.

‘I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp,’ he lovingly concluded.

In the comment section, former Extra Camp host and I’m A Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt wrote, ‘You lot did an amazing job!! Xx So many fab memories with you and @realjoeswashy ❤️.’

While 2019 contestant Roman Kemp chipped in, ‘A privilege to have been on it!’