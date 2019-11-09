I’m A Celebrity 2019 returns to ITV on Sunday November 17

I’m A Celebrity is just over a week away until the brand new series – but this year’s line-up has already been ‘revealed’.

According to reports, the full list of brand new celebs making their way into the Australian jungle has been leaked, with just eight days to go before series 19 kicks off.

But what a list of names it is!

While ITV bosses are yet to confirm or deny each of the big names, many of them have already been heavily rumoured in the last few weeks.

According to The Sun, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts is the final campmate selected for this year’s line-up.

She is said to be joining Caitlyn Jenner, who has reportedly been paid an incredible £500,000 appearance fee, which is allegedly the most being paid to any star this series.

Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson, Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle have all also reportedly signed on the I’m A Celebrity dotted line.

Corrie’s Andrew Whyment , Chloe Madeley’s husband and rugby star James Haskell, and Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp are also big names signed up for the jungle experience.

An ITV spokesperson said: ‘We’ll officially announce our I’m A Celebrity line up for 2019 in due course.’

The new series marks host Ant McPartlin‘s first time back in the jungle since 2017, which came before his drink-drive arrest and subsequent break from presenting.

While Ant was replaced by presenter Holly Willoughby last series, bosses had previously confirmed that he would always return to the show following his TV hiatus.

Ant’s TV sidekick and co-host Declan Donnelly has already flown out to Australia ahead of the new series, no doubt waiting for Ant’s imminent arrival!

We have a feeling this year is going to be the best I’m A Celeb yet!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV on Sunday November 17 at 9pm.